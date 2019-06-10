From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is belief in God the same as the belief the devil has in God?
— B.G.
Dear B.G.: The devil and his demons know God exists; certainly Satan stands before the throne of God accusing mankind, as seen in the book of Job. The demon world also believes in the facts of Jesus’ birth, life, death and resurrection. But their belief is not a saving belief because it does not lead them to turn to God in repentance.
A saving belief in God is what happens when sinners turn from sin to Christ and put their trust and faith in Him, the Savior of sinners. This is a saving faith. It involves not only an intellectual acceptance of certain facts about God and about Jesus. It involves complete surrender of living a sinful life and committing to living an obedient life according to God’s word, without reserve. This means to turn away from the former life and walk in new life with Him. Jesus Christ gives us this ability, but we must follow.
The Bible tells us over and over again of God’s love and warns us constantly of the devil who wants to come between us and God. Satan is ever waiting to ensnare our souls. But when our minds are on the things of God, Satan has little room to maneuver. “Take the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one” (Ephesians 6:16).
Satan does not care how much we theorize about Christianity or how much we profess to know about Christ. What he opposes vigorously is the way we live for Christ, by faith, before an unbelieving world. We must not give Satan a foothold (Ephesians 4:27), but discipline ourselves to stay close to God. He alone is our security.