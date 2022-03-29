From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Should Christians really be involved in war and using weapons against others?
– D.M.
Dear D.M.: During World War II, the world witnessed a tyrant who sought to take over the world while at the same time attempting to eradicate an entire race of people. Only war put a stop to his bloodshed and enslavement of others. But war is certainly not the Christian’s preference to settle either individual or global problems. War is one of the consequences of living in a fallen world in which sinful men and women are unable to settle differences between each other by peaceful means.
A man may protest against war and criticize his government for becoming involved in war, but as a citizen accepting the privileges and benefits of his government, he must also accept certain responsibilities. If we are in disagreement with our government, we can always elect to take our citizenship elsewhere.
But it is important to remember that there is a price for freedom. The blood of our forefathers speak to this truth and we certainly know from Scripture that while we cannot earn salvation from God, it cost him the very blood of his only son, Jesus Christ, to bring us freedom.
John the Baptist said one time when soldiers inquired of him concerning their duty, “Extort from no man by violence, neither accuse any one wrongfully; and be content with your wages.” But he did not tell them that they must cease being soldiers.
We can thank God that we are part of a nation that seeks to solve all problems by peaceful means and recall what the Bible says, “If it is possible, as much as depends on you, live peaceably with all men” (Romans 12:18).