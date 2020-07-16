From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
People often say that we should “walk with God.” Adam and Eve walked with God in the Garden, but today we do not have that high privilege. What does it really mean to walk with God and He will see you through?
— W.G.
Dear W.G.: Walking with God is to follow His Word found in the Bible. Walking with God means to fellowship with Him in prayer and listen to His voice. Walking in the Spirit means being led and directed by His Holy Spirit.
God has not only promised to be with us in the good times; He has promised to be with us through difficult times.
It doesn’t mean that we will always be delivered from troubles, but He has promised to go with us through the trouble.
“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with me” (Psalm 23:4).
Walk with God as Noah did, when the flood came. Noah was saved amidst the scorn and rejection of his neighbors.
Walk with God as Moses did in the solitude of the desert; when the hour of judgment fell upon Egypt, Moses was prepared to lead his people to victory.
Walk with God as David did as a shepherd boy; when he was called to rule his people, he was prepared for the task of kingship.
Walk with God as Daniel and his three young friends did to the palace of Babylon’s king; when the fiery furnace and the lion’s den came, God was beside them and delivered them.
As these faithful men of God walked, Christ wants to give us hope for the future. He wants us to know what it means to walk with Him every day. This is not possible unless we first come to Christ and receive His salvation. Walking with Him is the very fountainhead of joy.