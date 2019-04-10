From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What can be said to a person who refuses to work for no other reason than pure laziness? Does the Bible address this subject?
— L.B.
Dear L.B.: “If anyone will not work, neither shall he eat” (2 Thessalonians 3:10). Many people do not believe this is in the Bible, which proves they do not read it. It is a great blessing to be able-bodied to work an honest day’s job.
Laziness is the destroyer of opportunity. It kills the spirit — and many times the body itself. The Bible refers to laziness as “slothful.” Such a person is like driftwood floating downward with the current. The easy way is the popular way, the broad way, and the way of the crowd. A drifting boat always goes downstream — never up.
Many a person has lost his or her life in an automobile accident, not because he or she was a bad driver but because he or she was a driver who had fallen asleep. Likewise, many people are fighting losing battles spiritually because they are drowsy. The Bible says, “Awake, you who sleep, arise from the dead, and Christ will give you light” (Ephesians 5:14).
Jesus spoke a parable about 10 virgins. Their sin was not immorality, lying or cheating — it was pure laziness. They simply neglected to provide themselves with oil for their lamps as they waited for the bridegroom (Matthew 25:12). They were judged for laziness and unfaithfulness. Laziness should be judged and faithfulness rewarded.
Laziness is not only attributed to not working, but it can be applied to the neglect of obeying Christ. Many of us would rather catch an extra wink of sleep than to get up and begin the morning reading God’s Word to gain strength for the day’s journey ahead. Do not refuse what God desires you to have — His way!