Dear Dr. Wallace:
I recently met a guy, and I later found out he was doing drugs. He literally said to me that if I dated him, he would quit using because he would have a good reason to do so. I haven’t seen him for three months, but I hear from a mutual friend he is still doing drugs these days. How long should I wait for him to stop using? I would consider dating him if he was clean, but I don’t want to be involved with a drug user.
— Waiting for the Right Time, via email
Waiting For The Right Time: This guy apparently does care for you, but his addiction has a firm grip on him and won’t allow him to stop using drugs. He absolutely needs professional help. Encourage him to seek professional therapy and counseling. Find out where he can receive help in your area, and let him know a relationship with you is out of the question until he successfully enters treatment and begins to make true progress.
A person in his situation often benefits more by focusing first on dealing with the addiction problem before taking on a new relationship.
It’s OK to pass the word through your mutual friend that you are rooting for his recovery and hope that he has the strength to enter rehab and get the help he needs. But do not see him romantically until he makes progress in receiving professional therapy.