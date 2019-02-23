From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The baby boomer generation had it a lot easier than my parents’ and grandparents’ generations but at least we were taught a work ethic. We had to earn an allowance — not just be given handouts. I cut my neighbors’ lawns to earn a few dollars and took pop bottles back for a few cents each. It gave me a sense of accomplishment and taught me the value of a dollar. Why do those from Generation X and millennials think they are owed what they don’t earn?
— B.G.
Dear B.G.: Every generation must be taught right and wrong. It cannot be left up to society. This is why the home is so important. Many years ago a film star from Hollywood was despondent because his son had rebelled though he had been given everything. The father lamented as he repeated the dialogue.
His son said to him, “Dad, I hate you and I want you to know why. I grew up never learning the responsibility of having to work for a living, of having to pay bills, or learning how to get through life. I never worked as a boy. You gave me everything on a silver platter. I suppose I should thank you for making it easy, but as an adult, you’ve made my life unbearable. I never learned how to make my own way like you did when you were young. I will always remember you talking about the depression, the war and the struggles your parents had to make ends meet. Why didn’t you care enough to teach me what you learned?”
It is a sad commentary, but one that is repeated over and over. It intensifies with each passing generation.
The Bible tells us to train our children in the way they should go (Proverbs 22:6). Scripture is the best resource to teach children about life. Training is preparation for the future. Parents should arm their children with truth from God’s Word (Deuteronomy 6:5-9).