From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is much being said about revolutionaries and the good that is brought about for various causes, but rebellious individuals are destroying our cities. How has our society been so deceived to think this is good?
— R.R.
Dear R.R.: Revolution means “change,” and the world is changing so fast that no one can really keep up with it. Students often hear only what is bad about the world. Many professors tantalize students declaring they “live in a messed up world, so burn it down and start all over again.”
That is not the answer. The environment that surrounds us crackles with conflict because we are looking to man to solve our problems, and no one can. The tragedy of our times is that we have used up all of our options and the questions basic to life are not being answered by wisdom. This is because life’s fundamental problems are theological.
More than revolution is the need for regeneration, taking off the old hostilities and resentments and putting on the attributes of the only Person who can make everything new. This is the Person of the Lord Jesus Christ. He is Wisdom. “God gives wisdom and knowledge” (Ecclesiastes 2:26). Only He can bring relief to the chaos the world experiences. Let us remember that the world is a reflection of mankind. Until the human soul is regenerated, darkness remains.
The future does not hinge on the world situation, however grim it might be. It depends on what we do with what happened 2,000 years ago when Jesus died on the cross to cover the sins of the whole world. He shed His very blood and conquered death for each person who will receive His salvation. There is going on in the world today a quiet, bloodless revolution that brings hope. Listen only to the voice of the One who has the power to change lives.