Dear Dr. Wallace:
I recently started a new part-time job as a secretary, and my boss won’t allow me to wear earbuds in the office, even when I’m just working on tedious tasks on the computer. The discomfort I experience while working in silence has caused me to realize how much stimulation I usually have in my life. I eliminate silence in my environment every chance I get by playing podcasts, music, videos, etc., while I go about my day.
Even when I’m in the shower I’ll have music playing, and I can’t remember the last time I ate a meal by myself without being on my phone or on the computer at the same time. All this being said, since my new job requires me to work in silence the majority of the time, it’s been extremely difficult for me to adjust, and sometimes I even think about quitting. Is it normal that I find myself bored and unable to focus without the presence of other external stimuli?
— Overstimulated,
via email
Dear Overstimulated: There is no doubt that most people today are bombarded by so many stimuli daily that sitting in silence has become a challenge. It’s clear that you are not alone in craving continuous stimulation throughout the day, as there has been a massive increase in the prevalence of things like internet and social media addiction throughout the last few years.
There is nothing wrong with listening to podcasts, music, audiobooks, etc., as they can be a great source of creativity and inspiration. Listening to these things while working on daily chores can make undertaking the tedious-but-necessary tasks in life more enjoyable. Nevertheless, overstimulation is not healthy because your mind needs some amount of peace and quiet throughout the day to truly rest and think clearly. If I were you, therefore, I would view your new job as an opportunity to challenge yourself to create a healthy balance between the amount of silence and stimulation in your life.
Think of your working time as a time free of all external stimuli and embrace the discomfort that results from denying yourself the ability to satiate your cravings. After you finish work, you can reward yourself by listening to music or a podcast on your way home or while you go about your other obligations. I would encourage you, however, to try to gradually reduce your need for stimuli in your life outside of work as well. For example, maybe decide that you will eat one meal a day in silence and away from any technological devices. Use that time to practice being fully present and in tune with your senses. I think you will find that committing to engaging in more mindful, stimulus-free experiences will improve the overall quality of your life and well-being and will make it so that when you do decide to engage with other stimuli, you can do so from a place of rejuvenation rather than a place of mental fatigue.