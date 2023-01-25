From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My curiosity deepened when I was invited to a retreat at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove. My friends paid my way to join them in learning how to enjoy the Bible. It caught me off guard. I was raised to respect the Bible and obey what it says, but I never heard the idea of “enjoying the Bible.” So I went and found this an amazing truth and I’ll never look at the Bible again and see it as drudgery or an obligation. I’m thrilled!
– N.B.
Dear N.B.: Learning to enjoy the Bible is to open the Word of God and read His truth and sense its application to daily life. Almighty God communicates with His people through prayer and the richness of His Word. This is the secret to learning how to walk with the Lord every day.
The Christian finds joy in looking back at the end of the day to marvel at how God guided and directed. Then to think about God’s love and mercy, and to dwell upon all the good things He has done, brings us to the point of thankfulness and praise for Him alone. Even when circumstances have been hard or the way unclear, we know that God has surrounded us with His fellowship and comfort.
Turning to the Bible brings strength and wisdom. Its words have seen believers in Christ through good times and bad — through times of happiness and grief, health and sickness, victory and disappointment. God’s Word can do the same for others if they will surrender their hearts to Him. Turning to the book of John is a good place to start. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God” (John 1:1–2). He — Jesus Christ — is the Word and those who read His truths will be blessed.
