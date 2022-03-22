Our Tuesday series today features Alzheimer’s and dementia, as we receive many letters from readers of all ages on this particular topic. Many readers seek to comfort and assist older family members who are dealing daily with these diseases. We also hear regularly from today’s teenagers and millennials who ask how they can live their current lives in a manner that best reduces the risk of these debilitating diseases affecting them as they age.
Dementia is the overarching term for brain conditions that impair cognitive abilities. Alzheimer’s is irreversible and often blocks memories, impairs rational thinking and can result in an individual afflicted becoming easily lost, repeating conversations and questions repeatedly and even experiencing personality changes.
Those with advanced dementia need assistance to function in their daily lives. Many people these days are unfortunately acutely aware of these diseases and therefore the quest for preventative knowledge is at an all-time high.
Here are some recommendations that medical professionals and Alzheimer’s organizations have put forth in an effort to educate people around the world.
• Relaxation and stress reduction often contribute positively to Alzheimer’s. Many relaxation strategies are recommended, including calming deep-breathing exercises.
• Seek to avoid trauma and injuries to the head and cranium. Always wear helmets when participating in action sports, cycling, skating and any other activity that might bring about head trauma. Seatbelts should be worn at all times in vehicles and airplanes.
• Maintain a healthy weight and seek to be sure to have enough weight for your body frame. Being too light can actually be a factor, so check with your health care provider to evaluate your ideal healthy weight.
• Exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet in order to maintain a healthy blood pressure level and to reduce the risk of diabetes. For those that already have diabetes, it is imperative to work with your healthcare provider to manage it proactively and regularly. Vitamin C is important here and can be obtained either via regular dietary consumption or via a supplement.
• Don’t allow depression to go unchecked. Talk to a professional whenever feelings of hopelessness or sadness go on for two weeks or longer. Seek to stay mentally healthy via regular socialization and regular, routine activities you enjoy.
• Avoid smoking any and all substances and seek to avoid exposure to secondhand smoke of any kind.
• Keep your mind active at all ages. Work on puzzles like sudoku, crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles and read books or materials you enjoy daily. Playing games like checkers, chess, backgammon and even tic-tac-toe can be quite effective in maintaining a nimble mind.
• Be sure to get enough sleep and seek to build regular, restful sleep patterns that become comfortable, routine and enjoyable.
By increasing our awareness of preventative measures, we can take proactive steps ourselves and also educate others as we travel through our lives.
Science and medicine are constantly working very hard on efforts to find treatments and solutions to dementia in all of its forms. For now, we at least can work hard to stay educated, informed and active in our own efforts to help reduce the chances our loved ones and ourselves might someday face these conditions.