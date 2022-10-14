From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I teach a class on world religions and they all have some good ideas, but most of my students want to know what a real God is like. I try to help them understand that every religion has differences, but God is the same. Why can’t people come together in unity and emphasize the good and set aside the bad? It seems a simple concept.
– O.R.
Dear O.R.: Careful study of world religions reveals extreme contradictions and how impossible it is to take various ideas and draw them together into an intelligent system.
There are two problems to consider. Who would be the judge of which ideas to keep or throw out? Without a standard, the process would quickly fall apart.
Many religions in the world have developed because people have had various ideas about God. The Bible makes it clear that we don’t have to guess what God is like. The Bible tells us. All we have to do is read it and by faith receive the salvation He offers. He transforms the sinner and brings new life. This is the tremendous distinctive of the Christian faith—Jesus died for the sins of man and stands ready to forgive.
The Christian life is not an idea—it’s God’s sacrificial gift of salvation to mankind that makes a Christian life. The power of the Christian faith is not in its ethics, ideas, or philosophies. The marvelous truth of Christianity is found in the Lord Jesus Christ.
God Himself came down to us in human form in the person of His Son, Jesus. We can see what God is like by looking at His Son. “No one has ever seen God… [but Jesus] has made him known” (John 1:18, NIV).
Many have tried searching the religions of the world to find peace but it ends in failure. But Jesus said, “I am the way” (John 14:6). God isn’t an object to be studied and analyzed, like a butterfly or a chemical solution.
He is Almighty God who created us and loves us. And all people can know Him personally through His great salvation.
