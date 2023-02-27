From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My friend and I compete to see which one of us can read the most books in a year and we quiz each other about what we’ve learned. She challenged me to read a collection of books she gave me, telling me that there would be stories of mystery, romance, combat, wealth, poverty, royalty, drama, epics, childhood obedience and adult rebellion. The list seemed endless. I was intrigued. When I opened the box to see what the titles were, there was only one book: the Bible. I never knew there were 66 books inside the Bible. My intrigue turned to discovery and I made Jesus my Lord.
– B.R.
Dear B.R.: People reading the Bible for the first time are often surprised to discover how much human drama it contains. Almost every conceivable human dilemma and conflict is reflected in its pages. In setting down their forthright messages, inspired by the Spirit of Almighty God, Biblical scribes never attempted to gloss over the realities of life. The sins of the great and small are freely admitted, the weaknesses of human nature are acknowledged, and life in Biblical times is recorded as it was lived.
It’s startling that lives and motivations of those who lived then have such a modern flavor. The pages seem like mirrors held up before our minds and hearts, reflecting our own prides and prejudices, our own failures and humiliations, our own sins and sorrows.
Truth is timeless and doesn’t differ from one age to another. Ideas may differ, customs may change, but the all-providing truth stands for eternity and is designed to bring about holy living.
“All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable” (2 Timothy 3:16–17). The Bible has a single, clear, bold message for every living being and, unlike the books of men, it doesn’t change or get out of date.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Florence and the Machines’ “Dog Days Are Over” floated through the morning air at Frederica Academy last week as students returned to class, relaxed and ready to conquer the day thanks to a break period spent with calming therapy dogs.
It costs a lot to charter a flight that will carry 75 veterans from the Golden Isles to Washington, D.C., for the annual Honor Flight.
Howard V. Seymour Jr. is retiring from Arco Hardware and Builder Supplies Inc., after being with the family-owned company for 52 years, the last 10 of which have been on a part-time basis. That doesn’t mean he will be any less busy.
Mayor Cosby Johnson cited slain former Brunswick High student Ahmaud Arbery among some of the martyrs of the civil rights movement during an African American History Month presentation Friday at the school.
The International Seafarers’ Center is looking for volunteers to help make sailors calling on the Port of Brunswick from abroad feel a little more at home.
Locally caught black sea bass may be back on the menu in the Golden Isles from November through April during calving season for North Atlantic right whales.
Perhaps the most inexpensive wedding ever performed in the Golden I… Read moreDue South: Weddings in the Golden Isles
Sea kayaking is a moving meditation and a low-impact way to explore… Read moreNature Connection: Taking to the Sea
Aspen LaPierre is definitely a product of her environment. She blos… Read moreBuilding a beauty brand: The journey of Aspen LaPierre
Many roads to stardom have begun with a simple premise: Right time,… Read moreNoisemakers: The Kicklighter Brothers
Kylie Harrison has always been proud of fighting like a girl. Read moreKicks + Confidence
Over the years, I have helped hundreds and hundreds of people buy l… Read moreMoney Talks: Land lovers - Factors to consider when buying property