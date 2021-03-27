From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why does the Bible say that the cross is foolishness to those who don’t believe?
— F.C.
Dear F.C.: The wisdom of this world is cynical of what was accomplished by the death and resurrection of Christ. The Apostle Paul said, “For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God. For it is written: “I will destroy the wisdom of the wise” (1 Corinthians 1:18-19).
Human beings view life from a personal point of time and space, but God views us from His heavenly throne in the light of eternity. We see ourselves as self-sufficient, self-important, and self-sustaining; God sees us as dependent, self-centered, and self-deceived. Our worldly wisdom has made us calloused and hard. Our natural wisdom, as the Scriptures teach, comes not from God, but is earthly, sensual, and devilish (James 3:15).
There is the person you think you are. There is the person others think you are. And there is the person God knows you are and what you can become through Christ.
Truth is from God, whether scientific, psychological, philosophic, or religious. He desires that we believe His truth which points us to the cross. It is there that we find forgiveness of the sins of “self” and we also find the solution to dilemmas and problems.
The one who does not know Jesus Christ as personal Savior is a “natural man,” not understanding that God, in His grace and mercy, will forgive sinners and transform lives.
It’s impossible for the natural man to comprehend how these changed lives can affect society. But you can know the Lord Jesus today if you will receive Him by faith.