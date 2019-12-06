From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Last Christmas a neighbor gave my children a Bible trivia game. I have never really believed in the Bible; however, as I have read the questions to them and heard their different answers, it caused me to go and buy a Bible and dig for the answers. One particular question is: How many verses in the Bible are inspirational?
— S.P.
Dear S.P.: Nothing pleases God more than for people to search out the truth of His Word. The Bible declares, “All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching . . . for training in righteousness” (2 Timothy 3:16, NASB). Truth flows from the pages of Scripture.
Parents have the most influence on their children; in fact, the influence cannot be measured. Children know and absorb information by watching others and understand more than we realize about behavior when it comes to questions of honesty, temperance, kindness and work ethic.
How important it is for parents to daily guide their children! They can make no greater investment.
This is why the Bible says to parents: “Teach [the Word of God] diligently to your children . . . talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up. ... Bind them as a sign on your hand ... write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates” (Deuteronomy 6:7-9).
What a wonderful thing it is for the home to be centered on God’s truth. The home only fulfills its true purpose when it is God-controlled. The Bible takes the word “home” with all of its tender associations and sacred memories, and applies it to the hereafter and tells us that Heaven can be our eternal home. God bless parents that nurture their children through the reading of His Word and living it out before them.
For those who have never known a loving home on earth, Heaven can be that place of everlasting hope forever.