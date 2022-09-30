From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I love God and believe I do what pleases Him, but most people are unloving and I find it depressing to be around them, so I stay to myself. The few friends I have tell me that I am actually being disobedient to the Lord. How so?
– A.C.
Dear A.C.: Visualize a triangle with God at the highest point and the two lower points are “You” and “Others.” This is a diagram of a relationship with God and man. Our lives before accepting Christ as Savior is represented by a single dot of self-centeredness, but in salvation, we now make contact with two worlds. Truth flows from God to the believer and out to others who cross our paths. We become obedient channels of His truth and love. To say we love God but care nothing for others is to deny God’s Word. Personal faith in Jesus Christ is what makes us able to reach out to others and become a testimony for Him.
Once a cartoonist depicted a man rowing a boat toward a golden shore labeled “Heaven.” All around him were people struggling in vain to reach the shore, but he was heedless of their peril. He was singing, “I am bound for Heaven, hallelujah!” This is not an adequate picture of the Christian life. When we have the Lord in our hearts, He gives us peace with Him and with our fellow man. This is our calling, to be His light in a dark world.
“Let us love one another… everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God, for God is love. In this the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him” (1 John 4:7–9).