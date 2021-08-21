From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The world seems so uncertain these days. I try to encourage others but it is hard to find someone to encourage me. COVID-19 really brought on a spirit of depression among so many people, and I wonder if we will ever overcome the darkness of the past year.
— D.P.
Dear D.P.: Have you ever taken hold of such a prize that leads you out of uncertainty into profound assurance? If so, you have possessed the gift of hope. When it arrives, despair departs. An old Scottish proverb says, “Were it not for hope, the heart would break.”
Mankind is barraged with news about uncertainty in the world. Hearts are paralyzed with fear about the unknown. A research agency reported on the downside of our fast-paced and high-tech society, indicating that the next few decades would be the most decisive period in history. We do live in tumultuous times.
A greeting card was sent to someone that said, “HOPE AVENUE” with a placard below pointing one way. There is only one way that leads to such certainty, and that is to give your life to Jesus Christ who said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6).
God will not promise us everything we want; but He does promise that He will never abandon those who trust in Him. We must ask: Where do we place our trust? What guides our decisions about life? Wallowing in despair never produces a healthy body or mind. Turning our lives over to the One who will guide our every step, claiming His promises, brings contentment in the midst of trouble. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).