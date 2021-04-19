From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There’s a lot of talk today about unity and the brotherhood of mankind. Both seem to be pipe dreams. Will the world ever experience unity or brotherhood?
— B.M.
Dear B.M.: There are many groups that espouse the brotherhood of man and make appeals in behalf of peace. In times past, mighty leaders such as the Caesars, Constantine, Charlemagne, Napoleon, the czars of the East and the kings of the West each, in turn, promised peace. But they all failed.
Bold schemes for global unity and brotherhood are still proclaimed. It’s always good to work for peace, but true peace will only come when Christ returns to bring lasting peace. He alone transcends the political and social boundaries of the world.
But can we know His peace in our own hearts today? Yes. When we are brought into the family of God through the fatherhood of God, we enjoy the brotherhood of man. God is not our Father automatically when we are born; He must become our Father spiritually.
The Bible teaches that we can experience unity through the cross of Jesus Christ because of His perfect obedience to His Father in Heaven. “For He Himself is our peace, who has made both one… and He came and preached peace to you who were afar off and to those who were near. For through Him we both have access by one Spirit to the Father” (Ephesians 2:14, 17-18).
Apart from this, we see only a world filled with bitterness, intolerance, hatred, prejudice, lust, and greed.
Within the powerful working of the cross grow love, new life, and true brotherhood. The only human hope for these lies at the cross of Jesus, where all people — no matter what their background of nationality or race — can become one in Christ.