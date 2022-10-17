From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m in my 20s and I date a lot, but it ends in disappointment because I’m not willing to change my standards to accommodate the free love of the culture today. I’m not sure I’ll ever find a spouse that will share my desire to have a loving marriage that is pure and strong. My friends tell me my standards are too high. Is anything higher than God’s standard?
– L.S.
Dear L.S.: There’s a lot of so-called love in our world today that is not really love but is instead based on selfishness and even lust. Many couples marry to satisfy their own selfish needs, realizing later that it doesn’t work.
There is such a thing as true love, which is a selfless love. This is the kind of love the Bible talks about when it speaks of God’s love for us. It’s also the kind of love that the Bible describes briefly — but profoundly — in 1 Corinthians 13:4–7: “Love … is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things … endures all things.”
This is a very high standard, and is made possible by strength that comes in believing in Jesus Christ and asking for His power to fulfill such a lofty goal in any relationship. What would happen if mankind truly lived by this standard?
God wants everyone to understand what true love is, because it first comes from Him. No matter what pressures others might apply, stand strong!
God’s standards are often dismissed or scored as old-fashioned. But God’s standards have not changed, and neither have His promises to those who follow Christ. Many young people today are seeking to honor God in their lives, and trusting God proves to lead the way that is always best.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
There are many myths and misconceptions about breast enhancement and breast reconstruction. One is that only single twenty-somethings have breast augmentation surgery. In fact, many women who seek breast enhancement are mothers who have experienced a loss of breast volume after having their …
Glynn County Commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Georgia-Florida football game with Glynn County Emergency Management Director Andrew Leanza.
The story of Cannon’s Point on St. Simons Island dates back more than 220 years, but perhaps the most significant chapter in the peninsula’s rich history is its most recent.
The Golden Ray may be gone, but it will never be forgotten, thanks to the new documentary movie “Ship Happens.”
When a passerby came across a terrified white horse walking alone in a Florida forest, Darlene DeMayo’s phone rang in Brunswick.
Glynn County Schools recently celebrated a rise in its high school graduation rate.