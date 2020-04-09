From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My son lives a wild life experiencing every imaginable sin, though he still attends church. My church family says his behavior is covered by God’s grace. Does the Bible support this theory?
— H.M.
Dear H.M.: There’s an old story about the pig and the lamb. The farmer brought the pig into the house, gave it a bath, polished its hoofs, and tied a ribbon around its neck. The pig looked fine and seemed acceptable. It made a very nice pet until the door was opened and the pig ran outside and jumped into the first mud puddle. Why? Because it was still a pig at heart. His nature had been changed outwardly but not inwardly.
On the other hand, put a lamb in a living room and then turn it out into the yard, and it will try its best to avoid all mud puddles. Why? Because its nature is that of a lamb.
A true follower of Christ will not be satisfied to wallow in sin. The Holy Spirit within a believer will bring conviction. The Holy Spirit stirs the soul.
The greatest need in the world is the transformation of human nature. We need a new heart. We cannot overcome the pull of sin without the power of God in our lives.
“Present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God... and do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.... If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new” (Romans 12:1-2; 2 Corinthians 5:17).
Only as we bow in contrition, confession, and repentance at the foot of the cross, can we find forgiveness, and the power to live in Christ by the grace of God.