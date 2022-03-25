From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I looked Christianity up in the dictionary and it says that Christianity is a religion based on Jesus Christ. Is that correct?
– C.D.
Dear C.D.: True Christians understand fully what Christ has done for them. They accept his work of redeeming them and submit to him in complete trust. The word “Christian” actually means “a partisan for Christ.” In our political culture, the word “partisan” is a word that is understandable. It means to take sides. It means we are committed to something or someone. Partisans are not neutral.
Many say a Christian is a person who prays or is someone who lives by the Golden Rule. But praying or living by the Golden Rule doesn’t make someone a Christian. A person may be sincere, but that doesn’t make him or her a Christian.
Being a Christian is serious business! It means to repent of sin, obey the Gospel, and accept Christ as personal savior. It means to deny worldly pleasures and seek to please God in all things. It means to follow Jesus faithfully and joyfully. When Christians falter — and we do — we confess our sin to the Lord and ask him to strengthen us. The Bible says, “God is light and in him is no darkness at all. If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we… do not practice the truth” (1 John 1:5-6).
We can never live the Christian life on the highest plane unless we are continually growing and moving forward. We should grow closer to God day by day as we strive to live as a shining light in a godless society and stand up for that which is right, just and honorable.