From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There are a lot of people who claim to be Christians, but there is nothing about them that stands out. When asked to explain what they believe, they struggle with answers. Why is this?
— P.P.
Dear P.P.: Professing faith in Christ isn’t the same as possessing Christ, who is the source of faith. “Whatever” has become a mantra for many, a trendy approach to a religion of belonging to self. Some identify as Christians but can’t explain it. Others call themselves religiously sympathetic. One woman tried out several Protestant denominations and finally settled on her own religion: a mix of the Baha’i and Native American traditional healing practices – while still claiming to be a Christian. She said, “I support people who do good wherever they are.”
News articles have been written about the trend of designer religion – developing a religion that reflects one’s desires. When the Gospel of Jesus Christ is watered down to a myth, it is no longer the Gospel of Christ, but another gospel. The world doesn’t object to this kind of religion. But the Bible says, “Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight” (Isaiah 5:21, NIV). Society may think itself clever in devising new ways to worship, but the Bible tells us that there is nothing new under the sun (Ecclesiastes 1:9).
Religion is being rebranded as spiritualism and encompasses whatever people want it to be. But true Christianity is distinguished from all the religions of the world by God sending His Son to redeem the human race from sin and empowering them to know and receive the truth of redemption for sin by Christ’s death on the cross, and His resurrection to life everlasting. He offers this to all who will repent and receive His gift to the whole world. Christians distinguish themselves by being followers of Jesus Christ and obeying Him.