From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What is the conscience and does it have anything to do with our relationship with God, or is the conscience simply a natural part of the human experience?
– G.C.
Dear G.C.: Nature in her laws tells of God, but the message is not too clear. It tells us nothing of the love of God and the grace of God. Conscience, in our inmost being, tells us of God, but the message is fragmentary. The only place we can find a clear, unmistakable message is in the Word of God, which we call the Bible.
As the Constitution is the highest law of the United States, so the Bible is the highest law of God. God’s laws for the spiritual world are found in the Bible. Whatever else there may be that tells us of God, it is more clearly told in the Bible.
True Christianity finds all of its doctrines in the Bible. True Christianity does not deny any part of the Bible. True Christianity does not add anything to the Bible. The Bible has no hidden purpose and it cannot be destroyed.
Conscience is a vigilant eye before which each imagination, thought and act is held up for either censure or approval. There is no greater proof of the existence of a moral law and Lawgiver in the universe than this light of the soul. It is God’s voice to the inner man. The Bible says, “God’s law is written in their hearts, for their own conscience and thoughts either accuse them or tell them they are doing right” (Romans 2:15, NLT).
Faith in Christ, which is not dependent upon human knowledge and scientific advancement, presents a magnificent case at the “bar of knowledge.” The Bible, the greatest document of the human race, remains a bulwark of national, personal and spiritual freedom.
