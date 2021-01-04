From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I hope in this new year that the world can experience some peace. There aren’t many who escaped the horror of 2020. Can we hope and pray for no more viruses, no more killing storms, and no more civil unrest?
— F.F.
Dear F.F.: Only in fairy tales do people live charmed lives. We may think that some people have it all, but if we turn the pages of their lives we may see a very different picture.
Life touches some people with bouquets and others with thorn bushes. But the first may find a wasp in the flowers, and the second may discover roses among the thorns.
Have you ever heard a child wail, “It’s not fair”? The Bible never promised that life would be fair. As we pray we can give thanks when storms finally subside, or when the pain of ill health lets up, but the reality is that new troubles will come. While we should not anticipate trouble at every turn, some people spend so much time worrying about what might happen that they never enjoy what is happening; they never see what lies beyond trouble — perhaps the opportunity to comfort someone or to help someone. We can water the seed of hope in those around us and pray that the Lord will help prepare us for new challenges ahead.
Trouble is different for all of us. For Christians, we are blessed to have the promise that Jesus will be with us in the midst of our problems. He gives us the power to overcome whatever circumstances come our way. A new year is a perfect time to learn to be an overcomer and this is possible through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
“In the world you will have [trouble]; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).