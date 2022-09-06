From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My sister’s very intelligent daughter is working her way through college and has turned her back on God and believes everything the professors teach concerning social matters. I often wonder if this is the delusion mentioned in the Bible.
– D.C.
Dear D.C.: The Bible plainly teaches that one of the characteristics of the end of this age is that people will develop a capacity for delusion rather than the truth. The scientific revolution has produced an overemphasis on the secular but a decline of faith and principle. Sin is explained away by psychological terminology.
Many people are enamored and deluded by philosophies that destroy lives and nations. Surely we are living in the day of which the Apostle Paul says, “they did not receive the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this reason God will send them strong delusion, that they should believe the lie” (2 Thessalonians 2:10–11).
What a striking statement Paul makes, and yet what a candid picture of society today. The Bible is clear that those who reject the truth are victims of a great delusion. Paul told the Romans that the people of his day had “exchanged the truth of God for the lie, and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator” (Romans 1:25).
Today many are worshiping everything but God, thus the propensity for delusion. We see it in our gullibility for false advertising. We see this capacity for delusion in politics. Where a person has deviated from the eternal truths of God, there is darkness. When God’s truth is rejected, people are opened up to Satan’s deception. This is the importance of Christians living out their faith in God; to shine the light on the Gospel — carrying a testimony of hope to those living in darkness, that they might come to know God’s truth and receive His salvation.
