From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My Christian neighbor gave me a book on the darkness of death and how it’s important to be ready to die. Should we live for today or for the time of death?
– L.E.
Dear L.E.: It has been said, “Live each day as if it’s your last. It may be.”
Years ago, people were sitting on a bench at the Los Angeles airport waiting for the shuttle. Suddenly the brakes gave way on the bus they were to board, and it plunged into the benches, killing one woman and injuring others. The dead woman’s husband, who had been sitting beside her, jumped clear and was saved. When life is normal and things are going along with predictability, most people give little thought to something so fatal happening in a moment’s time. Few ask themselves if they are ready to die.
In an instant, a person can be transferred from this life to the next — eternity. The Bible has much to say about the brevity of life and the necessity of preparing for eternity. Seldom do we consider that pleasures are so brief; vacations over too soon. We live in the moment and for the moment.
Surrounded by the violence and devastation of our present age, we see death on every hand. The most important question to answer is where we’ll spend eternity, because every person will someday die. Too many people avoid thinking about the end of life on Earth because the subject seems unpleasant. Remember, death is Satan’s weapon, for he uses the thought of it to bring confusion and fear into the hearts of those facing it. Jesus Christ brings salvation to everyone who will believe in Him and that is why the Bible says, “Death is swallowed up in victory” (1 Corinthians 15:54). Christ will transform a life darkened by sin and will give everlasting joy to the soul.
