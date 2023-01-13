Dear Dr. Wallace:
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I saw your recent article about how a percentage of older people, especially grandparents, feel that today’s teenagers act wilder and more out of control than teens did back in the good old days of our grandparents’ generations.
I have a different take on this matter. I feel that “teenagers are teenagers,” and they will always seek to try to get away with as much as they can, no matter what era they live in.
Today’s difference is that a huge percentage of the current parents of teens are overly permissive, and they allow their teenagers to get away with bad behavior that in the past was not tolerated. This lack of discipline is the reason that today’s teenagers act so much wilder and more out of control than previous generations of teenagers did. Don’t you agree?
— Observing What I See, via email
Dear Observing What I See: I still feel that teenagers today face a lot more to deal with versus the previous generations, especially those going back to the middle of the last century.
Social media and technology alone have changed the world and the landscape for teenagers by a tremendous margin when compared with the past generations. And part of this is the disclosure and spotlight that is put on every happening — or transgression. Past generations had the luxury of flying mostly under the radar when it came to their “dirty laundry” being aired for all to see.
And to your point about parenting, yes, today’s parents approach parenting from a necessary new perspective versus parents in the past, again due to all that must be dealt with and factored into their thinking and disciplinary standards.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
