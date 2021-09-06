From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it?
— B.I.
Dear B.I.: For the Christian, learning to enjoy the Bible is to open the Word of God and read His truth. Almighty God communicates with His people through prayer and the richness of His Word; this is the secret to learning how to walk with the Lord every day. It becomes a joy to wake up in the morning and know He is with us, no matter what the day has in store.
The Christian finds joy in looking back at the end of the day to marvel at how God guided and directed.
Then to think about God’s love and mercy, and to dwell upon all the good things He has done, brings us to the point of thankfulness and praise for Him alone. Even when circumstances have been hard or the way unclear, we know that God has surrounded us with His fellowship and comfort. His hope and peace fill the hearts of God’s people.
Turning to the Bible every day brings strength and wisdom. Its words have seen believers in Christ through good times and bad — through times of happiness and grief, health and sickness, victory and disappointment. God’s Word can do the same for others if they will surrender their hearts to Him.
For those who are new to the Christian faith, turning to the book of John in the New Testament is a good place to start. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God” (John 1:1-2). He — Jesus Christ — is the Word, and those who read His truths will be blessed.