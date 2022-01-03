Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve been accepted to a few prestigious universities that all offer my degree of choice, pre-law. Any of the schools will set me up well for eventually getting into a great law school, but they all come with a high price tag.
I want to get out of college with as little debt as possible, so I’m thinking about attending a junior college my first two years of school. I also believe I could continue working my current part-time job, which pays me pretty well, so that I could save up more financial resources to apply toward my further education in my junior and senior years of college.
My family and friends think I’m unwise to pass up on going to one of the “prestigious” universities because they think my future career will easily help me pay back my debt.
Am I right to consider the debt aspect now, or should I listen to my family and not worry about that as I could likely pay it back if I attain a high-paying career?
— Desperate To Avoid Debt, via email
Dear Desperate To Avoid Debt: I believe the answer to your situation lies within your own words in the letter you sent to me. You mentioned that you “want to get out of college with as little debt as possible,” which triggered your desire to consider attending a junior college for your first two years of college.
I agree with your strategy. Junior colleges are truly outstanding these days, and they provide a cost-effective springboard into an eventual opportunity to earn a diploma at any university in our nation, including the “prestigious” ones.
At the end of your educational path, if you achieve the ultimate degrees you seek, you’ll have the same diploma status even if you spent your first two years at a junior college.
And for the record, if any future potential employer should ask you about your days in junior college, simply tell them that you used that time to maintain your excellent job, which allowed you to build up capital to pay for your further education yourself. Any employer worth their salt will not only understand this, but also truly appreciate your tenacity and the mindset regarding debt and fiscal responsibility that you have.