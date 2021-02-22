Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m lucky that I live in an area that has reasonable temperatures right now. But I recently heard on the news that many people in Texas are without power and heat due to a terrible storm there. Would you please put a few tips and ideas on how to best stay warm in your column so that anyone in that state or their relatives can advise others, especially seniors, how to keep warm until power is finally restored?
I realize this is not a teenager-specific question, but I’m concerned for my fellow citizens all the same.
— Worried Girl,
via email
Dear Worried Girl: Of course I’m happy to provide such information, and I commend you for thinking of others, especially our elderly citizens.
First, address the home environment. Start by opening all blinds during the daytime and then closing them after the sun sets. Look around your home or apartment to see if there are any open cracks or crevices exposed that could let cold air in. Also look under all doors that lead to and from the living space. If a gap exists, you should fill it with towels, old clothes or even duct tape. The key is to keep your living space airtight to keep cold air from seeping in.
Next, address keeping your body warm. The key here is to add as many layers of clothing as possible. This includes socks for cold feet! Be sure to add several thinner underlying layers before capping things off with a big jacket or coat. And do wear gloves or mittens as well. If there are no gloves or mittens in the home, then put several layers of clean socks on each hand.
Also use several blankets. If you have pets, especially dogs, keep them under a few old blankets next to you.
Dogs tend to put out a lot of body heat, so the blankets will keep them warm and could provide a human sitting next to them a bit of extra warmth as well.
There are also safety issues to consider. If a person opts to start a car to get some heat for a period of time, be 100% certain that vehicle is fully outdoors.