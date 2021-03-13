Dear Teens:
Give people more than they expect, and do it cheerfully.
Don’t believe all you hear, spend all you have or always take all you’d like.
Don’t say, “I love you,” unless you really mean it.
When you say, “I’m sorry,” look at the other person in the eye.
Be engaged at least six months before you get married.
Love deeply and passionately. You might get hurt, but it’s the only way to live life completely.
In disagreements, fight fair. No name-calling.
Don’t judge people by their relatives.
When someone asks you a question you don’t want to answer, smile and ask, “Why do you want to know?”
Call your mom.
Say, “Bless you” when you hear someone sneeze.
Don’t let a little squabble damage a good friendship.
When you realize you’ve made a mistake, take immediate steps to correct it.
Smile when answering the phone. The caller will hear it in your voice.
Marry someone you love to talk to. As you get older, conversation will be one of the principal elements of your relationship.
Remember that silence is sometimes the best answer.
Read more books, and watch less on television, streaming platforms and internet sites.
In disagreements with loved ones, deal with the current situation. Don’t bring up the past.
Never laugh at or be inconsiderate of anyone’s dreams. People who don’t have dreams will never accomplish much.
Never let your mouth get ahead of your head.
Spend some time alone to think and relax. Constant socializing can be draining.
Open your mind to change, but don’t let new ideas dilute your principles.
Live an honorable life. When you get older, you’ll be glad you did.
When you don’t know what to do, pray to your higher power. You’ll be surprised how much it will help you decide.
A loving atmosphere in your home is important. It may also keep your children from needing therapy.
Judge your success by what you had to give up to get it.
Remember that not getting all of what you want may be the best thing that ever happened to you.
Never interrupt when you are being flattered.
Mind your own business.
Trust in your faith and your fellow humans, but lock your car.