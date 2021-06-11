Dear Dr. Wallace:
I graduated from high school in 2020. At the beginning of my last semester, our student body celebrated our school district’s decision to change our cafeteria menu to include healthy foods.
Why did this take so long? The new menu includes heart-healthy foods, fruits and salads. My little sister is going to be attending high school as a freshman this coming September, and she’ll get four full years of healthy grub on campus. She’s a lucky kid! Unfortunately, I only had one semester to enjoy healthy food. The stuff I ate on campus back when I was a freshman I wouldn’t feed to my dog today. In fact, my dog eats healthy food, too!
— I Missed Out,
via email
Dear I Missed Out: The food selection for public school lunches is mainly provided free of charge by the federal government, so that’s why the cost to students and faculty is very low.
When it comes to food taste, the old saying that you can’t please everyone all the time rings true. And furthermore, it’s true, as you point out, that nutrition awareness has been rising to wonderful levels recently, at long last.
I suggest that you focus now on being happy for your little sister since she stands to benefit from this for her next four years. And my congratulations are in order to you, as you obviously have a great awareness of your own nutritional needs and those of your beloved canine as well!