Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 16, and for about a year, I have been in love with a good friend. But, as you have probably guessed, there is a problem. The problem is that he is much older than I am. Also, I’m not quite sure if I really love him or if it’s just a case of teenage infatuation.
Sometimes I truly believe that nothing good can come from our relationship, and I’m seriously considered breaking up with him and moving on. But I really would like to still be his friend. Help!
— Anonymous,
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Dear Anonymous: It seems to me that your mind is made up to be in a romantic relationship with this man, and you want my assurance that it would be in your best interest. However, I disagree. The fact that you wrote “nothing good could result from our relationship” means that you have already given this a good deal of thought. And your comment truly is correct here.
It’s not always possible to remain good friends after a breakup in a romantic relationship. Do not tell him that you want to remain his friend. And in your situation, remaining friends is not my recommendation.
When you tell him goodbye, it’s forever. Trust me, you will soon find a young man much closer to your age to spend good times with.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a 17-year-old guy who really needs your help. My best guy friend is steadily dating my ex-girlfriend. It’s not that he stole her from me. We broke up because I needed some space, and he only asked her out after the relationship was over. I honestly didn’t think that I loved her. But the day I found out that my friend was dating this charming young lady, I realized that I missed her and I actually loved her. So, I guess I’ve made a big mistake here.
What should I do? Should I tell her that I do love her and I want her back? (I think that perhaps she still loves me.) If I do this and she does come back to me, then I’m pretty sure I will then lose my best friend. I’m totally confused now at this point and need your advice.
— I messed up,
via email
Dear I Messed Up: Don’t sit at home thinking about your friend going out with your ex-girlfriend. Go out, have fun and date other girls: There are a lot of wonderful young ladies at your school. If your ex and your good friend call it quits someday, then and only then would I advise you to do what you can to get her back — that is if you are not already happily in a new relationship that you value. My advice is not to try to break them up by seeking to take your ex back from your friend. You’ve learned a tough lesson here, but keeping your integrity with your friend and giving your ex the space she deserves now is the right thing to do. Who knows what the future holds for each of you, but at least you have learned a great deal from this experience.
Write to Dr. Wallace at