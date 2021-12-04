Dear Teens:
As we approach the holiday season and the upcoming new year of 2022, a notable thing often occurs at this time of year. Teens often reflect back on their lives and experiences, and seek out ways to express this. Accordingly, we often receive poetry this time of year, and we aim to print a few of them so that a wider audience of readers can appreciate them.
If you have, or know of, a teen poet within your circle of family or friends, do encourage that teen to send in their best efforts to our column. Some of the most interesting, heartfelt or educational ones will be posted in future columns!
Here’s an example of one that tackles a very important topic:
Poem: Are These Really My Friends?
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m 16 and have been reading your column for over three years. Many times, I read about teens being influenced by friends to do things that are wrong simply because “everyone is doing it.” Since I enjoy writing poetry, I have written a poem entitled, “Friends.” I hope you feel it is worthy enough to be read in your column. If so, please sign me.
— Budding poet, via email
Are these really my friends?
“Friends” drink with us. They also buy us drinks to celebrate birthdays, weddings, graduations, etc. They buy us drinks to drown our sorrows, too.
“Pals” laughed with us when we are drunk. They love it when we cut loose and act foolish in front of them. They also at times laugh at us, not with us.
“Buddies” ride with us when we are drunk and let us ride with them. They trust our judgment to evaluate our own condition.
The same friends, buddies and pals visit us in the hospital if our drinking results in an accident, but if we “aren’t fun anymore” they will find new companions.
If we die from our injuries, they will attend our funeral and sob in shocked disbelief. Then they will toast our life and have a few to ease the pain of our death, but they will be alive, and life goes on.
Are these really my friends?
Dear Budding Poet: Your poem is indeed worthy and very poignant, as well. Your message on the topic of peer pressure comes through loud and clear. Thank you very much for sharing it with our teen readers.