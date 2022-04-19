Our Tuesday series today features methods and suggestions to increase, enhance and mobilize personal productivity. In both our personal and professional lives, we always seem limited by not having enough time to accomplish all that we strive to achieve.
Here in our modern internet age, we find that we are more distracted on a daily basis than ever before. It’s a big challenge to be focused and disciplined enough to concentrate on a single project without interruptions for an hour or two continuously.
Important projects demand our full and deep concentration. It takes willpower, practice and a commitment to sticking to the task at hand no matter how many telephone calls, texts or emails may arrive on your personal devices during this time.
In fact, experts warn that the biggest time waster and interrupter is nothing other than the cellphone that often appears to be an appendage of our physical bodies.
Here are key pitfalls to avoid when working on an important personal or professional project, especially when a deadline is looming:
• Plan your master schedule carefully and carve out blocks of time (in terms of hours, not minutes) so that you can have enough time to make meaningful, valuable progress on the project at hand.
• Set your work environment up intentionally such that you won’t be tempted to multitask. Nothing stops an important task in its tracks faster than a seemingly harmless, brief multitasking opportunity that somehow morphs into way too much time to handle. Not only are you at risk of losing valuable time, but the break in your concentration on your primary task takes time to recover, and often upon restarting does not benefit from the previously established momentum you had created.
• Plan in advance to turn your phone off and only allow critical and emergency notifications. This can be set up in advance via your contact list and your phone’s settings.
• Set your phone to full airplane mode whenever you have scheduled important work time.
• Do not scroll through email during an important task, even on a planned break. Again, the multitasking monster looms large and can cause problems and delays. If you plan a break after perhaps an hour, go get a drink of cool water and take a quick, brisk walk outside without your phone. Use the time walking to continue thinking about your project. Great ideas often pop into our minds during active breaks such as a quick 5-minute walk.
• Plan ahead to meditate or do deep breathing exercises both before starting your big task and upon returning from planned breaks. This both clears the mind and rejuvenates one’s creativity and focus.
• Set a regular, specific location to accomplish your important tasks that will take blocks of your time. If in your home environment, be sure to put any and all distractions out of your sight before you begin. If others are in your domicile, notify them you’ll be working on a project for several hours and are not to be interrupted for any reason short of an emergency.