Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 17 and will graduate from high school in June. My given names are Tillie and Juanita; all of my family, friends and even teachers call me “T.J.,” because I despise the first name Tillie and middle name Juanita. The day after my 18th birthday, I’m going to legally change my given names to Tiffany Jennifer. (I can still be T. J.)
As a young child, I suffered when my classmates called me “Silly Tillie Billy.” I wanted to be called T.J. when I started junior high. I was named after my mother’s mother (Tillie) and my father’s mother (Juanita). My parents and Grandmother Juanita are all in favor of me changing my name, but Grandma Tillie is protesting. To complicate things, Grandma Tillie lives with our family. What is the best way to appease her? I have to be tender with her because she is a wonderful and beautiful lady and I love her very, very much. In fact, I love absolutely everything about her except for her centuries-old name!
— T.J., via email
Dear T.J.: When Grandmother Tillie reads your letter in the newspaper, she will be thrilled that you have told the world she is a wonderful and beautiful lady and that you love her very, very much. She will also realize that the name Tillie is just that — a name. Then tell her that when she — and only she — calls you T.J., for her, the “T” can stand for Tillie. You deserve the right to be comfortable with your given name, and your grandmother deserves all of the kindness, love and respect that she has obviously earned well over the years.