From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I read that genealogy is the second most popular hobby in the United States. With the breakdown of the family, this has surprised me and I’m making this the subject of my dissertation as I work toward my Ph.D. in philosophy. Who in the Bible lived the longest?
– A.G.
Dear A.G.: In the centuries before Noah and the flood, the Bible tells us God gave great longevity to His servants. Adam lived a total of 930 years; Methuselah — the oldest person in the Bible and the grandfather of Noah — died at the age of 969. His entire life, Methuselah’s father, Enoch, had been a remarkable example to his son of what it meant to have a close relationship with God. The Bible says Enoch lived 365 years, walking in close fellowship with God. Enoch’s godly example influenced not only his son, but also his descendants long after his lifetime.
Enoch’s great-grandson was Noah, who lived in the midst of a generation that scorned God and gave themselves over to every sin imaginable. “Noah was a righteous man, blameless among the people of his time, and he walked faithfully with God” (Genesis 6:9, NIV). He was more than 500 years old when God commanded him to begin building the ark. After the flood, God chose another old man — Abraham — to carry on His purposes (at the age of 75). Abraham was called by God to be the father of the nation through whom the Messiah would come, the Savior of the human race.
Regardless of how old people grow, the truth is that we gain new experiences until we die, and those who walk with God on Earth will enjoy the blessings of eternal life in Heaven with Jesus Christ, who is from the beginning.
