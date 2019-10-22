From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
How can a God of love send anyone to Hell?
— H.B.
Dear H.B.: God doesn’t send anyone to Hell. The Bible declares that Hell was never intended for man but for the devil and his demons (Matthew 25:41). Those who reject Christ choose to follow Satan, and they will follow him right into his ultimate destiny, in spite of all that God has done to save them from the fiery abyss.
God has reached out in a dramatic way to show us the way to Heaven. He sent His only Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, to die for mankind by shedding His blood to cover man’s sin. He has sent His Holy Spirit as a warning, and the Bible calls out: “Prepare to meet your God” (Amos 4:12). What more can a loving God do than to give His perfect Son to pay man’s penalty for breaking His law, disobeying Him, and rejecting the Savior?
We are free agents. God didn’t create us as machines to be compelled to love Him. We choose to obey or to disobey Him. By His marvelous grace and mercy, He’s given us the power of free choice. Those who reject or neglect Christ will be in Hell. No man will go to Hell because he lived an immoral life, for Christ Himself will forgive those who repent of sin and received Him as Savior. People go to Hell because they do not repent; rejecting God’s perfect plan of salvation.
“He who believes in the Son has everlasting life; and he who does not believe the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abides on him” (John 3:36).
The only way to salvation is acceptance of Christ as Savior. The way to Hell is rejection of Him. “There is salvation in no one else” (Acts 4:12, ESV). How wonderful that our loving God would give us the choice to love Him back.