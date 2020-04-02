From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am sorry, but I don’t believe in Christians that say they rejoice in the Lord in spite of major health issues, financial distraught, and lack of success. How can this outlook be sincere?
— D.O.
Dear D.O.: Those who keep Heaven in view remain serene and cheerful in the darkest day because they keep the glories of Heaven at the forefront of their thinking. If more people thought less of themselves and material things and more for things eternal and spiritual, they too would be less easily disturbed by this present life.
Nowhere does the Bible teach that Christians are exempt from the tribulations and natural disasters that come upon the world. It does teach that the Christian can face tribulation, crisis, calamity and personal suffering with a supernatural power that is not available to the person outside of Christ.
Thousands of Christians have learned the secret of contentment and joy in trial. Some of the happiest Christians have drunk from the full cup of trial and misfortune. Some have been lifelong sufferers. They have had every reason to sigh and complain, being denied so many privileges and pleasures that they see others enjoy, yet they have found greater cause for gratitude and joy than many who are prosperous, vigorous and strong. God’s purpose in this is to show an unbelieving world that His grace is sufficient.
This was the great testimony of the apostle Paul when he proclaimed in his suffering that the Lord comforted him with these words: “My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.” Paul responded, “Therefore most gladly I will [rejoice] in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me... for when I am weak, then I am strong” (2 Corinthians 12:9-10).