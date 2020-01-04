From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
When my younger sister was in the process of dying and, in spite of her pain, her face was bright and hopeful as she talked about Jesus, trying to persuade the Hospice staff to accept Him as Lord. While I share my sister’s faith, I don’t think I could have the kind of peace she lived joyously in her last days. What is the secret?
— S.D.
Dear S.D.: Those who keep Heaven in view experience joy, even in the midst of trouble. Happiness can be fleeting, but joy runs deep; it is one of the fruits of the Spirit. The ability to rejoice in any situation is a sign of spiritual maturity, realizing that absent from the body, present with the Lord.
But there is a sadness left behind for those still earthbound. How can we ever begin to know the rejoicing that takes place when a loved one is called into God’s eternal presence? Someday, all who believe in Christ and follow Him will rejoice together when the Lord brings all of us home in immortal bodies. The morning stars will sing together and the angels will shout for glory.
The Bible says, “In Your presence is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore” (Psalm 16:11).
Think of having complete fulfillment, knowing that our homecoming brings unspeakable joy to our wonderful Lord! Only when we stand in the joyful presence of Jesus Christ will this be realized. So why do we prefer lingering here? Because we are not only earthbound in body; we are earthbound in our thinking. Our imagination is limited to the things of this earth. But when we leave this place, we will never dwell on it again. Our eyes and hearts will be fixed on Christ.
“Therefore my heart is glad, and my glory rejoices; my flesh also will rest in hope” (Psalm 16:9).