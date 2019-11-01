From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My life is dull. If I could attain some level of success, I could find happiness. Can better circumstances assure me of a better life?
— H.S.
Dear H.S.: A college senior said, “I am 23. I’ve lived through enough experiences to be old, and I’m already fed up with life.” A famous Grecian dancer once said, “I have never been alone but what my heart ached for is a peace and happiness I’ve never found.” One of the world’s great statesmen said, “I am an old man. Life has lost all meaning. Can I find a ray of hope?” All of these people lived in good circumstances.
The Christian, on the other hand, has a different perspective on the meaning of happiness. C. S. Lewis said, “Joy is the serious business of heaven.”
Happiness which brings enduring worth to life is not super cial happiness that’s dependent on circumstances, but contentment that lls the soul even in the midst of the most distressing of circumstances and the most adverse environment. It’s the kind of happiness that survives when things go wrong. The happiness for which our souls ache is one undisturbed by success or failure.
Our materialistic world rushes on with its eternal quest for the fountain of happiness! The more knowledge we acquire, the less wisdom we seem to have. The more economic security we gain, the more bored and insecure we become.
The more worldly pleasure we enjoy the less satis ed and contented we are with life.
We are like a restless sea, nding a little peace here and a little pleasure there, but nothing permanent. So the search continues.
Happiness is not according to worldly definitions. True happiness is joy in spite of circumstances, because those who follow God experience a happiness that comes only from Him, “Joy unspeakable and full of glory” (1 Peter 1:8, KJV).