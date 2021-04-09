From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve always been taught to stand by the right convictions and be willing to stand alone if necessary. I’m finding more and more that this is exactly what I must do — stand alone. How does a person determine if their convictions are right, and is there a difference between standing on conviction and being unwilling to compromise?
— C.C.
Dear C.C.: It’s well and good when a person’s convictions are based upon the “Thou shalts” and the “Thou shalt nots” of Scripture rather than individual ideas. The Bible tells us to hold fast the faithful word of God with sound doctrine (Titus 1:9). His truth becomes the foundation of everything we believe, and to live by His commandment to “love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind” (Matthew 22:37), He provides the strength to live for Him without compromise, because we’re putting Him first in all things.
People generally respect a person of convictions, and many of them wish they had the moral stamina to stand alone. But when a Christian compromises, often the very ones who cause Christians to compromise will despise them for it. Returning to Biblical conversion, faith, and conviction would have a great impact on society, and God gives the strength to individuals to do this. When faith in Christ is anchored in Him alone, men and women can withstand peer pressure.
God often gives us an inner conviction or prompting to confirm which way He wants us to go. The prompting comes from the Holy Spirit. When we put Christ first in life — every hour of the day — we will be walking with Him every step. May the Lord give added courage for His people to be witnesses for Him, even in hard places.