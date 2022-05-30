Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have a teacher who is too easy! I know you probably don’t get many letters like this, but for me it’s totally true. This teacher is a successful sports coach at our school, and many of his top players on his team sign up for this class.
He’s also known as an easy grader, so since I’m a strong student I will definitely get an A grade in his class when school ends soon in the middle of June. I’m writing to you since I’m a junior and I’m afraid I might get put into one of his classes again next year.
I fear that I might fall behind with my preparations for entering college with as much baseline knowledge as possible. I take each subject in school seriously, and I don’t think his classes help me prepare for college enough. What should I do if I get him as a teacher again in the fall?
— Serious student,
via email
Dear Serious Student: If you do find yourself in a class of his during your senior year, ask to meet him in his office during the second week of school.
Let the first week pass, as so much is going on then that it’s not the best time to approach a teacher for your particular purposes.
But when you do set up a meeting, explain to him that you wish to be challenged as much as possible on the subject matter of the class. Ask him if you can work ahead on any advanced material to help you get the most out of your time and learning experience.
You might also volunteer to act as a teacher’s aide if appropriate for your particular school and school district. In some areas of the country, schools allow excellent students to assist teachers in preparing class assignments, class lectures and material reviews, for example.
In cases like this, the teachers still give all lectures, but some students can help shape those lectures with the goal of providing the maximum benefit to all of the students in the class.