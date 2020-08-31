Dear Doctor Wallace:
Last year, back when we could all travel internationally, my grandmother visited Ireland and stayed at a bed-and-breakfast in Galway. She said a nice family ran the B&B and showed her great hospitality. She said their son asked her if she could hook him up with a female pen pal from California. So, Grandma told him about me.
This young man in Ireland has written to me many times, and he’s even texted me a few times, too. We have been writing to each other for a year now. We exchange photos and small holiday gifts. His family has invited me to visit them after I graduate from high school. That sounds really fun, but I’m not sure when that might ever happen. I’ve seen movies about Ireland, and it’s such a beautiful country! This Irish boy has a steady girlfriend, so we are just good friends. I enjoy receiving his letters, and he says he looks forward to receiving mine.
Right now, I’m dating a guy I’ve known for a while from my high school, and we have fun together, but he is the jealous type and gets angry if I even look at other guys. That’s why, when I’m with him, my eyes are always on him. I don’t want to create a scene. I’ve told my guy about my Irish buddy and that we are just friends. Well, the other day, he read a letter that he saw on my desk. It was signed “lots of love” by the Irish guy. Now my boyfriend is upset over this. I told him it was no big deal and that we’ve never even met in person, but it still did not go over well.
— Just a Friend,
via email
Dear Just A Friend: I see a huge red flag here. Your guy has crossed a line. He has absolutely no business telling you not to write your friend — and your letter further indicates that his jealousy is truly out of control.
As with almost all possessive people, his urge to control and dominate you is very likely to keep escalating. First, he forbade you to look at other guys. Now he is trying to dictate who you can write to. This type of situation, based on many, many letters I have received on this topic, leads me to believe his behavior will only get worse over time.