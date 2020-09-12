Dear Doctor Wallace:
My girlfriends and I have prepared a list of five rules for guys who are dating or planning to date today’s teen girls. We hope this helps all types of guys, from the shy boys to the macho ones. When these rules are followed, it benefits the girls, too. So, boys:
Do look beyond the “popular pool” for people to date. A date is a way to have fun and to get to know someone a little better; it’s not a marriage contract. Don’t be afraid to ask out shy people or people outside your circle of friends.
Do remember that members of the opposite sex are people, too. They are not from an alien species. They want to feel comfortable and be treated with kindness and respect, just like you. When you’re wondering how to act on a date, a good rule of thumb is: How would I feel about that?
Do act naturally. Guys don’t have to put on a macho act, curse or talk tough any more than girls have to flutter their eyelashes. Being yourself is much more fun than trying to become a stereotype.
Do be prepared to pay for everything if you initiated the date, but if your date offers to pay for popcorn or ice cream, ask, “Are you sure?” and then agree to the payment with the proper tone and appreciation.
Don’t be insensitive to your date’s signals about touching. It’s always wrong to try to force yourself, either by word or touch, on another person.
— Girl Group, via email
Dear Girl Group: Your advice is well thought out and right on the mark. I’m pleased to publish the “rules” and thoughts your girl group has outlined here in our column. And now, to be fair, I’d like to encourage a group of teen boys to also submit their list of “rules” and thoughts about teen dating in today’s fast-evolving world.