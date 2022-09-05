Dear Dr. Wallace:
Dear Dr. Wallace:
Most of my friends have gone on a big healthy food kick this summer. It seems all they want to talk about is what food is healthy, what food is natural and what we all should and should not be eating.
Most of us are 17, and a few in our group are 18 years old. Lately, the big topic has been healthy sources of protein. I have an aunt who is a vegetarian and she is always telling me never to eat any meat of any kind.
I’m all for healthy eating, doing regular exercise and taking good care of my body, but I find all of this food talk at times quite confusing. What type of proteins do you recommend as we all head back to school this fall?
— Learning To Eat Well, Via Email
Dear Learning To Eat Well: First of all, I’d say that your entire group of friends is off to a good start already. Simply having the awareness to pay attention to what we eat and to make proactive choices is an excellent habit to establish, particularly early in life.
As far as proteins go, legumes are fantastic! This group includes peas, lentils, beans and even garbanzo beans. Peanuts even fit into this category because they have multiple seeds.
And of course, many nuts provide an excellent source of plant-based protein. Some of the best are almonds, pistachios, walnuts, hazelnuts, cashews and even pine nuts.
Lean meats such as fish or chicken provide an excellent source of protein as well. When it comes to meats, most nutritionists recommend avoiding processed meats and also limiting the intake of red meats.
Seeds are good here as well! Sunflower seed and pumpkin seeds both provide healthy sources of protein. Flaxseeds and chia seeds are also wonderfully healthy in this regard as well.
Whole grains such as oats, brown rice and quinoa are all excellent sources of whole grain protein.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
