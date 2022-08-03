Dear Dr. Wallace:

I just finished my freshman year of high school, and up until the last week of the school year, I thought that my first year of high school had been going really well for me. I made so many more friends than I imagined I would make and finally felt like I was part of a group that I belonged in. I must have been naive, however, because everything blew up in my face right before the school year finished.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.