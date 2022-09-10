My mom has previously told me all about the eclectic boyfriend she had back in college, years before she met my father. And she always mentioned his beard, long hair and “hippie” mentality of living off the land and not buying into things “the man” wanted him to do.
But when I found a boyfriend who similarly had a beard and long hair last year, my mother flipped out! She said he looked like a mean and violent biker who will make me tattoo his name on my ankle or shoulder. She couldn’t be further from the truth about this guy if she tried to be! He’s kind, gentle and easygoing all the time. He loves and respects me and he’s not worried about “the man” or any other man for that matter. He only wants to eat healthy food, to keep our planet healthy and to keep me happy. I think that’s all pretty good. Don’t you agree that my mom is a huge hypocrite on this topic?
— Under A Double Standard, via email
Dear Under A Double Standard: I agree that your mother is apparently judging your boyfriend entirely on his looks rather than getting to know his personality better. And coming from a woman who once dated a man with similar looks, this does not appear to make much logical sense.
See if you can set up a Saturday afternoon lunch with the three of you. Be sure to tell your boyfriend in advance to speak up and carry a meaningful conversation with your mother. You can chime in here and there, but do your best to let the two of them speak to each other as much as possible. I trust that at the end of the lunch your mother’s perspective will likely change for the better.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.