Dear Dr. Wallace:
I love my parents but they’re constantly tracking me! Ever since I got an iPhone in seventh grade, my parents have had me on Apple’s tracking app, the one called “Find My Friends,” I believe.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I love my parents but they’re constantly tracking me! Ever since I got an iPhone in seventh grade, my parents have had me on Apple’s tracking app, the one called “Find My Friends,” I believe.
I’ve never really thought about it much up until recently, and since then it has really bothered me. It feels like they are constantly watching my location, as I will receive a text when I am out with my friends that will typically say something like, “Where are you right now?”
My frustration in this is that they know where I am because they have my location at all times and because it feels like they do not trust me because they are always checking it. I have never been dishonest with them about where I am going or who I am with, and the only time I ever had issues was when I was a few minutes past my curfew a few months ago, and even that was only a one-time thing and was truly no big deal in the big picture of things.
How do I ask them to stop doing these things without being disrespectful?
— Feeling Like I’m Under a Microscope, via email
Dear Feeling Like I’m Under A Microscope: Your letter did not mention your specific age, so I’ll take an educated guess that you are likely under 18 years of age and therefore a minor.
Your parents have the right to track your cellphone if they choose to do so. The good news here is that you appear to have a good relationship with your parents and you’re also a responsible young person.
The item that irritates you is that your parents occasionally ask you where you physically are, even though they have the ability to track your cellphone’s location. It could be that sometimes they are more interested in knowing what type of venue you are at, rather than what cross streets or general geographic location you might currently be located at the time of their inquiry. Also, remember that you could be separated from your phone at any time, so just your reply to them is likely viewed as reassuring.
I suggest that you just send them brief texts updating them whenever they request, and then go back to enjoying your free time with your social life, your friends or the event you are attending. In the big picture of things, having parents that care enough to keep a close eye on you is actually a good thing, especially when you couple it with the freedoms you seem to be enjoying regularly alongside of that.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Two years after Caleb Schroeder took up cycling, the 15-year-old Idaho boy and his father completed a 3,400-mile ride from Seattle to St. Simons’ pier on Saturday.
A 721-acre industrial site in St. Marys officially has a new tenant 20 years after the previous owner declared bankruptcy and abandoned the tract, costing more than 900 jobs.
The Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico have been fairly quiet in the first three months of the 2022 hurricane season.
Feel sorry for Caleb Schroeder if you are so inclined, but do not expect this energetic teenaged dynamo to stick around for your pity.
Tyler Harper hopes to bring what he calls “farm values,” like hard work and strong commitment, to the Georgia Department of Agriculture if elected its next commissioner.
Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon is confident enough the county can handle all projects on a proposed SPLOST 2022 list that he’ll stake his reputation on it.
It’s completely surreal, but this issue marks my third year as edit… Read more