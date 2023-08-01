Our Tuesday series today aims to answer a gardening question that we receive quite often from many teenagers, their parents and even their grandparents.

They all want to know if it’s better to grow fruits and vegetables from actual plants or if they should start with seeds to begin with. This is often a common dilemma for novice gardeners. Many families and individuals these days love the idea of raising their own organic fruits and vegetables both as a fun hobby and a source of natural, organic food.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

Tags

More from this section

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.

Recommended for you