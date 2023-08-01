Our Tuesday series today aims to answer a gardening question that we receive quite often from many teenagers, their parents and even their grandparents.
They all want to know if it’s better to grow fruits and vegetables from actual plants or if they should start with seeds to begin with. This is often a common dilemma for novice gardeners. Many families and individuals these days love the idea of raising their own organic fruits and vegetables both as a fun hobby and a source of natural, organic food.
To answer this question thoroughly and to provide an excellent resource for new and current gardeners of all ages, we turn to our friends at SavvyGardening.com to tap into their years of expertise!
Jessica Walliser, Niki Jabbour and Tara Nolan are three “master gardeners” and authors of many insightful and informative books on gardening. These ladies have made it their careers to help others achieve success with their own gardening ventures and goals.
Without further ado, here are Jabbour’s recommendations on this topic, from the article “3 Reasons to Start Your Own Seeds Indoors” on SavvyGardening.com. Be sure to also visit their website and even read their great books to learn more!
Buying seeds from mail order catalogs or local nurseries, and then starting the seeds yourself, allows you to choose from a much wider selection of varieties. For example, there are thousands of tomatoes available to gardeners through seed companies. But, if you rely on your local garden centers for your seedlings, you’ll be choosing from just a few dozen varieties, at best. Plus, I like to grow a lot of global and unusual vegetables, which can be difficult to find locally. So, if I want my cucamelons, Yellow Pear tomatoes, Lemon cucumbers, and purple tomatillos, I need to start them myself.
I have a large garden and buying transplants for all the crops that I want to grow would cost me big bucks. Starting my own seeds has proven to be very cost effective and saves me hundreds of dollars each year. Obviously, there was some initial investment for equipment and supplies; grow-lights and containers, as well as annual items like potting soil and seeds. To save money, I built my own grow light stand, using inexpensive shop light fixtures, fitted with fluorescent bulbs. However, new or small space gardeners, don’t need grow-lights for seed starting and may want to try sowing a small number of seeds in a bright, south-facing windowsill.
There is no better cure for spring fever than sowing some seeds indoors. By the time February rolls around, I’m ready to start planting seeds for slow growing plants like artichokes, geraniums, pansies, leeks, and onions. The process of growing plants from seed to harvest, or seed to bloom in the case of flowers, is immensely satisfying.