Dear Dr. Wallace:
I am in my second year of college and am struggling to manage my time due to the many responsibilities I have on my plate. I am currently taking four different academic courses, working part time and am a member of a sorority on campus that demands a great deal of commitment. Outside of these things, my friends are always inviting me to parties and events that are fun, but that usually run all night long and leave me feeling exhausted.
Taking care of my mental and physical health has always been an important value of mine, but lately I have not had time to exercise consistently and I am getting less than six hours of sleep per night. I’m 19 and I know I’m in the prime of my physical life, but I still am concerned as to how I can best take control of my health and maintain my responsibilities without compromising my social life.
— Not Enough Time, via email
Dear Not Enough Time: Many college students make the mistake of neglecting their health, and the consequences ultimately catch up to them in time. I would like to commend you for recognizing that something in your life needs to change for you to have the time necessary to take care of yourself and be a whole and healthy person.
My advice is to evaluate all the responsibilities that are currently on your plate and make sure that they are all things that you consider worthy of pursuing. If they are, and there is nothing that you feel you can cut back on, then I would recommend re-imagining and redefining your social life. By this I mean no longer accepting your friends’ spontaneous invitations to go on a late-night adventure. While that may seem terribly harsh, it doesn’t mean that your nights of fun have to be over.